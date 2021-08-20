OnlyFans will ban sexually explicit videos starting in October

OnlyFans crumbles with regulatory concerns, with payment companies bailing -- and the whispers of darker things on the site.

OnlyFans will be changing in a huge way starting October 1, 2021 when sexually explicit material will be banned from its website, with "sexually explicit conduct" no longer allowed to be posted.

Creators will be able to post nude photos and videos, but it will have to be under the new rules within OnlyFans' new policy. The thing is, no one knows what that policy is just yet -- nudity is still allowed, but sexually explicit conduct is banned. Confused face.

Recently, payment companies like Visa and MasterCard have been acting as much larger gatekeepers between consumers and companies, with updated requirements for banks that process payments for websites that offer and sell adult content.

On top of that, you've got underage porn on OnlyFans with the BBC -- in London, where OnlyFans is also based -- reported just a couple of months ago that OnlyFans was failing to "prevent underage users from selling and appearing in explicit videos".

The BBC investigation reports that children aged under 18 were using fake IDs to set up an OnlyFans account, with the BBC reporting a 14-year-old used her grandmother's passport as ID. BBC reports that the UK's most senior police officer for child protection said that children are being exploited on OnlyFans.

The BBC investigation into underage users on OnlyFans is haunting, but a reality -- you can read more about that here.

I think this is far bigger than OnlyFans will ever admit, but the new policy banning sexually explicit material is the headline here.