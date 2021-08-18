All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Aspyr has 'one significant project' in dev, likely KOTOR remake

Embracer Group CEO Lars Wingefors confirms Aspyr has a big project with 'significant investment' in dev, and it's likely KOTOR.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Aug 18 2021 4:27 PM CDT
Embracer Group may have teased the rumored Knights of the Old Republic remake once again.

KOTOR is apparently coming back. Bloomberg's Jason Schreier says Apsyr Media is making a new KOTOR remake for modern consoles and PC. Aspyr has been steadily going through the older Star Wars games backlog and has developed remasters of classics like Episode I - Racer, Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Jedi Outcast, and Republic Commando for modern platforms.

Now parent company Embracer Group teases Aspyr's big project: "With the inclusion of Apsyr, they have a number of projects...but they have one significant project that has a sizable investment that's internal," Embracer Group CEO Lars Wingefors said in a recent earnings call report.

Aspyr is nestled under Saber Interactive, a powerful subsidiary label that's investing heavily into future games. Saber's CEO Matthew Karch jokes they have so many games in development that he's lost count.

"I don't even know how many projects we have in the pipeline right now," Karch jokingly said during the same call. "We have amazing projects internally, some of the best work we've done is ahead of us, these projects will be announced in the coming months."

The rumored KOTOR remake should be out early next year. Embracer CEO says Apsyr's new game should release by March 2022:

"In the current financial year ending March 2022, we are committed to fulfilling our ambition to complete more than 90 game development projects with a total completion value in the range of SEK 2,800 to 3,300 million. This includes projects from Gearbox and Aspyr," Wingefors said in May.

The KOTOR game has yet to be announced or confirmed by Embracer, Aspyr, or Lucasfilm Games.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

