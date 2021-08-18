All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining
TRENDING NOW: Hundreds of thousands of bones, humans included, found in giant cave

Saber Interactive has so many projects in dev that its CEO lost count

Saber Interactive (World War Z, Witcher 3 PS5, Series X, Metro, Evil Dead) has a massive number of games currently in development.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Aug 18 2021 10:19 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Saber Interactive, one of Embracer's biggest subsidiaries, is growing so fast that its management jokingly says they have lost count of its projects.

Saber Interactive has so many projects in dev that its CEO lost count 43 | TweakTown.com

Saber Interactive has a ton of projects in development. After making three new acquisitions today alone with Fractured Byte (Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 on Switch), mobile expert Demiurge (made up of key Mass Effect, Borderlands devs), and Smartphone Labs (QA testing), the publisher's dev count now exceeds 1,500 contractors and internal workers. Saber also owns 3D Realms and Metro developers 4A Games.

This massive arsenal of developers also comes with an equally massive salvo of games. Saber has a ton of titles in the pipeline right now, but Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors clarifies that most of these games won't release for a while.

During Embracer's Q1 earnings call, Saber CEO Matthew Karch joked that the pipeline grows so much he has a problem keeping up.

"I don't even know how many projects we have in the pipeline right now," Karch said.

"We have amazing projects internally, some of the best work we've done is ahead of us, these projects will be announced in the coming months."

Karch also reiterates that Saber is focusing strongly on work-for-hire opportunities and that the studio is seen as complementary to the games industry.

Wingefors talks more about Saber's recent buyouts: "They acquired companies that are mainly resources companies--they're focusing on games of tomorrow not games of today. They huge pipeline coming out, but it's not coming out this quarter."

"If you take a higher-level view years ahead, there is a significant difference in management expectations in revenues. But looking at actual expected revenues in the years ahead there is a substantial difference."

Saber's upcoming games include Evil Dead coming in Q4 of this year as a self-published game, The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt's next-gen release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in 2021, and other big future projects from 4A Games including a new Metro game, and upcoming Star Wars games from Aspyr Media.

Buy at Amazon

World War Z - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.90
$19.90$19.90$13.31
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/18/2021 at 3:38 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:embracer.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.