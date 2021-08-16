All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Apple iPhone 13, new iPad mini 6 to be revealed at September event

Apple to launch new iPhone 13 series, redesigned iPad mini 6, Apple Watch Series 7, and more at its upcoming September event.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Aug 16 2021 10:55 PM CDT
Apple is expected to unveil its next-gen iPhone 13 smartphone series during its September event next month, but we all know that won't be all -- new iPad, new Apple Watch, and more.

Apple iPhone 13, new iPad mini 6 to be revealed at September event 05 | TweakTown.com
We should expect the new 5G-pwoered iPhone 13 with its 120Hz OLED display that Apple competitor Samsung is making for the company, with the 120Hz ProMotion display to be one of the most impressive parts of the new iPhone. Apple stepping into the world of 120Hz refresh rates.

Not only that, but Apple's new iPhone 13 will also rock its new in-house A15 Bionic chip that will see more performance, efficiency, and % charts we all know and love during Apple events. But it won't just be the new iPhone 13 unveiled at the September event, but a new iPad mini, new Apple Watch Series 7, and more.

Apple iPhone 13, new iPad mini 6 to be revealed at September event 06 | TweakTown.com

Apple's new Watch Series 7 is expected to feature a flat display and sides, a big change from the curves that Apple has on its previous-gen Watch Series wearables. The new Apple iPad mini 6 is expected to be unveiled at the event as well, with a redesign that could have it align more with the iPad Pro with slimmer bezels, but a larger 8.3-inch display.

Apple iPhone 13, new iPad mini 6 to be revealed at September event 07 | TweakTown.com

The company could also unveil their new AirPods 3 as well, with a redesign that would make them look more like the AirPods Pro. We should expect more news on this next month at the Apple reveal event.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

