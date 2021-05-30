Samsung starts production of 120Hz LTPO displays for Apple iPhone 13

Samsung and LG have both kicked off production of super-high-end 120Hz displays for Apple's next-gen iPhone 13 smartphones.

Apple's higher-end iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max smartphones are said to get the higher-end 120Hz LTPO displays from Samsung, meanwhile, the regular iPhone 13 will have a display from LG and stay in the 60Hz club.

The new displays have the best Apple buzz words of course, which they're said to be more "technologically sophisticated" than the panels used on the current-gen iPhone 12 family of handsets. The move to LTPO technology will let Apple enjoy power savings, where it can individually light pixels up on the display versus the entire display. This will result in great power savings on the new iPhone.

Apple uses LTPO technology inside of its Apple Watch Series 5 and Series 6 smartwatches, with their always-on functionality driven by the ability of the display lighting up individual pixels. The new iPhone 13 should have similar always-on features, so expect big things when the phones in 2022.

The company has just used the latest Mini LED display technology inside of its new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, too. It's great to see Apple continue to push the envelope with display technology in its devices -- big (iPad) and small (iPhone, Watch).