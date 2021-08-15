Intel's new Core i9-12900K appears in BaseMark benchmark database

Intel's next-gen Alder Lake-S flagship CPU turns up in BaseMark benchmark database, the new Core i9-12900K processor coming soon.

Intel's new Core i9-12900K processor is still in the oven and months away, but it has appeared in the CPU black market -- and now on the BaseMark benchmark database.

The new Alder Lake-S flagship processor has 12 cores and a CPU clock of 3.2GHz on the BaseMark database, but we've been hearing it'll be a 16-core, 24-thread CPU. This will see 8 high-performance cores (with HT) and 8 high-efficiency cores for 24 threads in total on the Core i9-12900K processor.

Intel's Core i9-12900K processor was reportedly run on an "Acer Z69H6-AM" which going by the Z69 part of the product name could mean a new Acer Z690 motherboard which would be capable of taking a new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU.

Acer also makes desktop gaming PCs so it could be a next-gen Acer desktop gaming PC with the flagship Intel Core i9-12900K processor. I'm sure it'll be baked into a new Acer Predator gaming PC, something we'll see unveiled after October 2021 when Alder Lake is expected to drop... or maybe at CES 2022 in January.

Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake-S" Features