Intel Core i9-12900K up to 25% faster than Ryzen 9 5950X in new leaks
Intel's next-gen Core i9-12900K processor battles AMD's current-gen Ryzen 9 5950X -- 'Alder Lake-S' up to 25% faster than Zen 3.
You can already buy Intel's next-gen flagship Core i9-12900K processor on the black market for $1000+ but what about benchmarks? Another day has passed, and more news on Intel's next-gen "Alder Lake-S" CPUs are here this time in the form of benchmarks.
The new Core i9-12900K in its Qualification Sample (QS) form is already faster than AMD's current-gen Ryzen 9 5950X processor, with early benchmark results comparing Alder Lake vs Zen 3 in Cinebench R20. In the single-threaded Cinebench R20 benchmark, the new Core i9-12900K processor is 26% faster than the Ryzen 9 5950X, while in multi-threaded tests it's 11% faster.
This is super, super early so don't go judging the performance from these leaked benchmarks of a Qualification Sample CPU that is months away from being released. Intel's new Core i9-12900K will feature 8 high-performance "Golden Cove" cores and 8 high-efficiency "Gracemont" cores -- for a total of 16 cores and 24 threads. The smaller high-efficiency cores do not have Hyper-Threading (HT).
Intel will be making the new Core i9-12900K -- and all of its next-gen 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake-S" processors on the 10nm Enhanced SuperFin fabrication process. Intel's new 12th Gen Core CPUs will also be the first mainstream desktop CPUs to support not just next-gen DDR5 memory technology, but new PCIe 5.0 standard.
Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake-S" Features
- eDP / 4DDI (DP, HDMI) Display Capabilities
- 2-Channel (Up To DDR5-4800 / Up To DDR4-3200) Memory Support
- x16 PCIe 5.0 / x4 PCIe 4.0 Lanes (CPU)
- PCIe Express 4.0 & PCIe Express 3.0 Support (600-Series Chipset)
- SATA 3.0
- Integrated Wi-Fi 6E
- Discrete Thunderbolt 4 (USB 4 Compliant)
- USB3 (20G) / USB3 (10G) / USB3 (5G) / USB 2.0
- Intel LAN PHY
- Intel Optane Memory H20 (H10 Successor)
