All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Intel's next-gen Core i9-12900K CPU on the black market from $1064

Intel's new Core i9-12900K Alder Lake-S Qualification Sample can now be purchased on the CPU black market for $1064 right now.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jul 18 2021 9:50 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel is still a few months away from unleashing its next-gen 12th Gen Core CPUs with the new Alder Lake-S platform coming in October 2021 according to the latest reports -- with qualifying samples leaking out onto the CPU black market for $1064.

Intel's next-gen Core i9-12900K CPU on the black market from 64 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new Intel Core i9-12900K processor can be purchased for anywhere between $1064 and $1157 on the "Chinese black market". VideoCardz reports that it has confirmed these Core i9-12900K processors are indeed Qualification Samples and the major reason why sellers wouldn't want to post pictures of their super-secret CPUs.

The new Intel Core i9-12900K QS processor clocks in at up to 5.3GHz on its big cores and 3.7GHz on the small cores, with power limits of 125W for PL2 and up to 228W for PL2. Inside, the new Core i9-12900K will have 8 high-performance Golden Cove cores and 8 high-efficiency Gracemont mini cores.

Intel's next-gen Core i9-12900K CPU on the black market from $1064 01 | TweakTown.com

16 cores in total, but then add Hyper-Threading on top of that and we have 24 threads in total for the Core i9-12900K processor. The new Intel Core i9-12700K changes things up a little with 8+4 cores with HT adding up to 20 threads, while the Core i5-12600K having 6+4 cores + HT for 16 threads in total.

We should expect much more news in August-September leading into the October 2021 launch of Intel's new 12th Gen Core CPUs.

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-11900K Desktop Processor (Intel Core i9-11900K)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$549.99
$549.99$549.99$549.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/18/2021 at 3:43 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.