Control 2 is still in 'very early conceptual phases,' Remedy says

Control 2 will come after Remedy's two Epic-funded projects (believed to be Alan Wake 2 and a spin-off) and is still in planning.

Remedy's next big-budget Control game won't release any time soon, CEO Tero Virtala confirms.

Remedy is working on two new Control games: A four-player PVE multiplayer spin-off game called Condor, and a fully-fledged Control sequel. The bigger-budget sequel is still in very early stages--in fact, Remedy CEO Tero Virtala says the new Control is in pre-production conceptual phases. This means it's still in planning and actual development hasn't proceeded.

"We are still working on Control, we are expanding the world of Control, and we also announced there is a bigger, new Control game in very early phases of conception," Virtala said in a recent earnings call.

Right now the studio is focused on two projects for Epic Games, one big and one small. Both of these titles are expected to be in the Alan Wake universe, and Virtala says the games have enter full production. The exec suggests the Epic titles will be ready before its new Control games.

The Finnish studio is currently working on five separate project workloads in parallel: