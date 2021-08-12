All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Oldest planet in the Milky Way found, makes Earth look like a child

Astronomers have used NASA's Hubble Space Telescope to locate what is believed to be the oldest planet ever found in the Milky Way.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Aug 12 2021 2:33 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Astrophysicists have located what is believed to be the oldest planet in the Milky Way, and it makes Earth look very young.

Oldest planet in the Milky Way found, makes Earth look like a child 01 | TweakTown.com

According to astrophysicist Harvey Richer, who spoke to The Daily Galaxy, back in 2003, researchers gathered data about a planet that is located in the constellation Scorpius and is orbiting a white dwarf star. The planet is located around 5,600 light-years from Earth, and using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, the researchers were able to estimate its age, which they found to be twice as old as Earth's.

Richer explains that the planet is around 13 billion years old, twice as old as Earth which is 4.5 billion years old. According to Richer the planet isn't habitable as the ancient M4 cluster where it resides "is poor in metals needed for life. The planet is more like Jupiter than the Earth, with no solid surface, and it might have survived a supernova explosion (the neutron star in the system was likely the end product of this explosion)." If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Unisex 5pk No Show Space Themed Socks

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.99
$10.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/12/2021 at 1:38 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:dailygalaxy.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.