Capcom sold a massive 7 million Resident Evil games in Q1 2021

Capcom sold a whopping 7 million copies of Resident Evil games in the last 3 months, including some older last-gen games.

Capcom's top-selling Resident Evil franchise moved a huge 7 million units in its Q1 period, the largest QoQ growth in the last 3 years.

With 4.5 million units shipped to date, Resident Evil Village has helped supercharge overall franchise sales in a critical post-pandemic period. Capcom's latest sales figures show the horror series has now sold 117 million units worldwide, with 7 million RE titles sold in the Q1 period from March - June 2021.

In fact, Resident Evil made up over half of Capcom's total game sales for the quarter. The company managed to sell 13.3 million copies of games during Q1'21, and most of the revenues from these sales were digital.

Taking a closer look at the numbers shows the true staying power of Resident Evil. Capcom makes a portion of its quarterly and annual revenues on back catalog games. Evergreen sales of older titles are consistent earners thanks to platforms like PC, which offers steep digital discounts, and Xbox, which offers backwards compatibility to retain access to these games over time.

The result is that older games like Resident Evil 6, Resident Evil 5, and a list of HD remasters can sell hundreds of thousands of copies in one quarter.

Here's a breakdown of the current top-selling Resident Evil games and the titles that make up the huge 7 million sales milestone:

Resident Evil 7 - 9.8 million units (+800,000 copies)

RE2 Remake - 8.6 million units (+500,000 copies)

Resident Evil 5 PC/PS3/Xbox 360 - 7.9 million units (+100,000 copies)

Resident Evil 6 - 7.90 million units (+100,000 copies)

Resident Evil Village - 4.5 million units (+4.5 million copies)

RE HD Remaster - 3.1 million units (+100,000 copies)

RE0 HD Remaster - 3 million units (+100,000 copies)

Resident Evil Revelations 2 - 2.8 million units (+100,000 copies)

Resident Evil 4 HD - 2.3 million units (+100,000 copies)

Resident Evil 6 HD - 2.3 million units (+100,000 copies)

Resident Evil 5 PS4/Xbox One - 2.2 million units (+100,000 copies)

= 7 million games sold in Q1