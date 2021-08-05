Back 4 Blood open beta is alive, NVIDIA DLSS gives it super powers

The amount of hours that I pumped into Left 4 Dead and Left 4 Dead 2 was crazy, they were such fun games -- especially if you had 3 more friends to play it with. Well, Back 4 Blood is nearly here -- and it's kinda here right now if you pre-ordered and can access the open beta.

There are plenty of keys being handed out all over the internet as well, with the Back 4 Blood open beta cranking along between August 9 and August 12, and then there's a full open beta of the game that will run from August 12 to August 16.

I'm seeing lots of positive feedback on Back 4 Blood so far, which is great -- and I'm looking forward to putting some time in over the next few days to play it, and see how the NVIDIA DLSS tech keeps those frames up as close to and above 120FPS when running at 4K with max graphics settings.

Back 4 Blood PC features

4K Resolution

Uncapped Framerate

NVIDIA DLSS

Ultrawide and Multi-monitor Support

Cross-play

Multiple Quality Customization Options

Back 4 Blood is described as: "Back 4 Blood is a thrilling cooperative first-person shooter from the creators of the critically acclaimed Left 4 Dead franchise. You are at the center of a war against the Ridden. These once-human hosts of a deadly parasite have turned into terrifying creatures bent on devouring what remains of civilization. With humanity's extinction on the line, it's up to you and your friends to take the fight to the enemy, eradicate the Ridden, and reclaim the world".

Back 4 Blood launches on October 12, and will drop on the PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and the Xbox One consoles.