This new Back 4 Blood Open Beta trailer teases co-op, PvP action

Back 4 Blood's new trailer shows off what to expect in the Open Beta release next week, including co-op and the Swarm PvP mode.

Turtle Rock Studios has unleashed an exciting new trailer for Back 4 Blood, covering what you can expect in the Open Beta of the game which kicks off next week. Check it out:

The new Back 4 Blood trailer teases the new Swarm PvP mode, co-op gameplay which I can't wait for -- and more. Back 4 Blood will also have support for NVIDIA's game-changing DLSS technology, which will provide some huge performance gains across the board at all resolutions and detail levels.

As for the game, Back 4 Blood launches on October 12 for the PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and the Xbox One.

There's cross-play and cross-gen support, which is a great thing to see with Back 4 Blood, while the Open Beta kicks off next week.

Back 4 Blood Open Beta features: