This new Back 4 Blood Open Beta trailer teases co-op, PvP action
Back 4 Blood's new trailer shows off what to expect in the Open Beta release next week, including co-op and the Swarm PvP mode.
@anthony256
Published Wed, Jul 28 2021 9:45 PM CDT
Turtle Rock Studios has unleashed an exciting new trailer for Back 4 Blood, covering what you can expect in the Open Beta of the game which kicks off next week. Check it out:
The new Back 4 Blood trailer teases the new Swarm PvP mode, co-op gameplay which I can't wait for -- and more. Back 4 Blood will also have support for NVIDIA's game-changing DLSS technology, which will provide some huge performance gains across the board at all resolutions and detail levels.
As for the game, Back 4 Blood launches on October 12 for the PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and the Xbox One.
- Read more: Back 4 Blood supports NVIDIA DLSS + uncapped frame rates on PC
- Read more: Back 4 Blood puts a spin on zombie survival with roguelite card system
There's cross-play and cross-gen support, which is a great thing to see with Back 4 Blood, while the Open Beta kicks off next week.
Back 4 Blood Open Beta features:
- Two maps for the "Swarm" PvP mode
- Two co-op maps to fight off Ridden with your friends
- Play as Mom for the first time, as well as other Cleaners: Evangelo, Holly, Walker and Hoffman
- Play as six different Ridden variants in "Swarm," including the Bruiser, Retch, Hocker, Exploder, Crusher and Stinger
- Various weapons to check out, cards to build decks and Ridden to slay
- Explore the Fort Hope communal hub
- Cross-play and cross-gen support
