All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining
TRENDING NOW: Buzz Aldrin's visor 'unwrapped', new angle of moon landing unveiled

This new Back 4 Blood Open Beta trailer teases co-op, PvP action

Back 4 Blood's new trailer shows off what to expect in the Open Beta release next week, including co-op and the Swarm PvP mode.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jul 28 2021 9:45 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Turtle Rock Studios has unleashed an exciting new trailer for Back 4 Blood, covering what you can expect in the Open Beta of the game which kicks off next week. Check it out:

The new Back 4 Blood trailer teases the new Swarm PvP mode, co-op gameplay which I can't wait for -- and more. Back 4 Blood will also have support for NVIDIA's game-changing DLSS technology, which will provide some huge performance gains across the board at all resolutions and detail levels.

As for the game, Back 4 Blood launches on October 12 for the PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and the Xbox One.

There's cross-play and cross-gen support, which is a great thing to see with Back 4 Blood, while the Open Beta kicks off next week.

Back 4 Blood Open Beta features:

  • Two maps for the "Swarm" PvP mode
  • Two co-op maps to fight off Ridden with your friends
  • Play as Mom for the first time, as well as other Cleaners: Evangelo, Holly, Walker and Hoffman
  • Play as six different Ridden variants in "Swarm," including the Bruiser, Retch, Hocker, Exploder, Crusher and Stinger
  • Various weapons to check out, cards to build decks and Ridden to slay
  • Explore the Fort Hope communal hub
  • Cross-play and cross-gen support
This new Back 4 Blood Open Beta trailer teases co-op, PvP action 11 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Left 4 Dead 2

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$15.88
$16.10$18.49$21.98
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/28/2021 at 4:39 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.