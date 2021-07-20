Back 4 Blood supports NVIDIA DLSS + uncapped frame rates on PC

Back 4 Blood has just been teased with NVIDIA DLSS technology, uncapped frame rates, UltraWide monitor support, FOV adjustments, and more on the PC.

The PC version of Back 4 Blood also supports cross-platform play with console gamers, with an open beta kicking off on August 5 where you'll be able to get back into the blood. The Early Access version of Back 4 Blood is available on August 5 for those who pre-order, while everyone else gets access on August 12-16.

Back 4 Blood PC features

4K Resolution

Uncapped Framerate

NVIDIA DLSS

Ultrawide and Multi-monitor Support

Cross-play

Multiple Quality Customization Options

Back 4 Blood is described as: "Back 4 Blood is a thrilling cooperative first-person shooter from the creators of the critically acclaimed Left 4 Dead franchise. You are at the center of a war against the Ridden. These once-human hosts of a deadly parasite have turned into terrifying creatures bent on devouring what remains of civilization. With humanity's extinction on the line, it's up to you and your friends to take the fight to the enemy, eradicate the Ridden, and reclaim the world".

Back 4 Blood launches on October 12, and will drop on the PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and the Xbox One consoles.