All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

PSA: Halo Infinite campaign spoilers are out in the wild

Halo Infinite's technical preview has campaign details in the source code and data miners are posting story spoilers on forums.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Jul 31 2021 4:01 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

PSA: Dataminers are posting up Halo Infinite story spoilers on public forums like 4Chan and even Reddit.

PSA: Halo Infinite campaign spoilers are out in the wild 202107300203561 | TweakTown.com

Halo Infinite's technical preview is an absolutely fantastic slice of FPS chaos. The developers at 343i are stoked with the responses, and gamers are having a blast all around the world. There's just one issue with the preview: The source files actually contain story spoilers and campaign info we weren't meant to discover.

Data miners have unearthed a treasure trove of spoiler content that outlines many key events of the campaign, so be sure to keep an eye out. 343i warns anyone who posts up this content to YouTube or other social media channels will likely be hit with a DMCA--especially if the content includes assets like voice snippets.

"Hey folks, heads up: we unintentionally included a small number of Halo Infinite campaign files in the tech preview build. Unfortunately, these files contain spoilers," Halo Infinite lead Joseph Staten said on Twitter.

"Leaks like this are painful for the dev team and can ruin the campaign experience for everyone. So please, keep you eyes peeled for spoilers and don't spread them if you see them."

Buy at Amazon

Halo Infinite - Xbox Series X Standard Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/31/2021 at 3:39 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.