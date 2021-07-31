PSA: Halo Infinite campaign spoilers are out in the wild

Halo Infinite's technical preview has campaign details in the source code and data miners are posting story spoilers on forums.

PSA: Dataminers are posting up Halo Infinite story spoilers on public forums like 4Chan and even Reddit.

Halo Infinite's technical preview is an absolutely fantastic slice of FPS chaos. The developers at 343i are stoked with the responses, and gamers are having a blast all around the world. There's just one issue with the preview: The source files actually contain story spoilers and campaign info we weren't meant to discover.

Data miners have unearthed a treasure trove of spoiler content that outlines many key events of the campaign, so be sure to keep an eye out. 343i warns anyone who posts up this content to YouTube or other social media channels will likely be hit with a DMCA--especially if the content includes assets like voice snippets.

"Hey folks, heads up: we unintentionally included a small number of Halo Infinite campaign files in the tech preview build. Unfortunately, these files contain spoilers," Halo Infinite lead Joseph Staten said on Twitter.

"Leaks like this are painful for the dev team and can ruin the campaign experience for everyone. So please, keep you eyes peeled for spoilers and don't spread them if you see them."