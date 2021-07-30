All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Halo Infinite PC settings: FOV slider, built-in FPS counter, and more

Halo Infinite's PC version has a huge list of settings, toggles, and sliders that let you tweak performance on a close level.

Published Fri, Jul 30 2021 4:00 PM CDT   |   Updated Fri, Jul 30 2021 4:04 PM CDT
A look at Halo Infinite's PC settings shows 343 Industries is taking the platform very seriously.

Halo Infinite's PC version has a myriad of performance toggles, graphics tweaks, and visual adjustments in its settings menu. The game has some nifty features like built-in FPS and network latency overlays, as well as a FOV slider, and gamers can even change the thickness of gun reticles too (very useful for precise shots).

The graphics options are extremely robust. PC gamers can adjust presets for nearly everything in the game, including overall textures, sky quality, ground textures, anti-aliasing, texture filtering, depth of field, reflections--the works. Thankfully you can also turn off all the screen effects like motion blur, speed lines, and the chromatic aberration that happens in the HUD during explosions.

Notable settings:

  • FOV slider
  • Full button remapping
  • Built-in FPS overlay
  • Built-in network latency overlay
  • Customizing enemy and friendly player color outlines
  • Turning off effects like chromatic aberration and bloom on the HUD
  • Changing reticle outline thickness
  • Toggling auto-clamber

Check below for screenshots of the PC settings offered in the Halo Infinite preview build. Note that these aren't finalized settings.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

