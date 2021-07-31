All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Halo Infinite maps: Live Fire and Recharge weapon spawn locations

343i reveals new schematics for Halo Infinite's preview maps Recharge and Live Fire, showing full weapon spawn locations.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Jul 31 2021 1:43 PM CDT
343i just posted up full schematics for Halo Infinite's preview maps to show players where specific weapons are located.

Halo Infinite maps: Live Fire and Recharge weapon spawn locations 5 | TweakTown.com
Halo PVP is all about controlling power weapons. If your team has a full fleet of BRs you probably won't lose. Halo Infinite's weapon spawns aren't as straightforward as other games, though, because the primary guns A) spawn on walls and B) rotate in and out. For example, the Commando and Battle Rifle typically rotate back and forth. The power weapons spawn in a specific marked location and are usually on cooldowns.

This can make Infinite a confusing and jarring experience. Not knowing where power weapons are is always a disadvantage in Halo, but it's especially true here now that the spawns are staggered. Luckily 343i has you covered.

Halo Infinite maps: Live Fire and Recharge weapon spawn locations 1 | TweakTown.comHalo Infinite maps: Live Fire and Recharge weapon spawn locations 2 | TweakTown.com

These nifty schematics from Halo Infinite level designer Arturo Perez take all the guesswork out of weapon spawns.

Perez's top-down designs clearly show which weapons can spawn where for both Recharge and Live Fire, which are the two maps in the Halo Infinite preview build. Study these to prepare yourself for Spartan-level bot chaos.

