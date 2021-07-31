All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Dragon Age Netflix series could set the stage for Dragon Age 4

BioWare will return to the high fantasy world of Dragon Age sometime in 2023, and a new Netflix show could help fill in the gap.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Jul 31 2021 3:26 PM CDT
Netflix may be producing a TV show based on BioWare's hit fantasy Dragon Age series, and it's possible it will tie into the new sequel game.

Sources tell website Giant Freakin' Robot that a new Dragon Age series is in development at Netflix. There's no details on setting, scope, production, or whether or not it'll be live action, CGI, or animated. Netflix has built quite the video game adaptation repertoire with shows like The Witcher and Castlevania, and more shows are on the way including Captain Laserhawk, a series based on Far Cry Blood Dragon, a new Splinter Cell series, and a new Castlevania spin-off starring Richter Belmont.

As for Dragon Age 4, EA has officially said not to expect it before its FY23 timeline, which ends on March 31, 2023. Sources tell Venture Beat that Dragon Age 4 may release in 2023, possibly later than the March cutoff date. This would put DA4 in EA's FY24 period. It's possible this new Netflix series could lead up to Dragon Age 4 and help fill in the story gaps between Inquisition and the new game.

Dragon Age 4's development has been rebooted several times and is currently a singleplayer-driven RPG. DA4 is part of Electronic Arts' big shift towards singleplayer games.

For everything we know about Dragon Age 4's development, click here.

