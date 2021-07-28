All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining
TRENDING NOW: Tesla 'boat mode' video shows electric cars wading through flood water

US stumbles upon China's significant nuclear expansion with satellites

The Federation of American Scientists has used satellite images to discover that China is expanding its nuclear arsenal.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Wed, Jul 28 2021 5:04 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A report published on Monday by The New York Times has revealed that China may be constructing more than 100 hundred nuclear silos in an effort to expand the country's nuclear arsenal.

US stumbles upon China's significant nuclear expansion with satellites 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

According to scientists from the non-profit global think tank, the Federation of American Scientists (FAS), China is currently constructing up to 110 nuclear silos near the city of Hami, located in the eastern part of the country's Xinjiang province. The report revealed that the discovery was made through satellite images of the area, and according to researchers, the construction site likely began around March.

This discovery has come after the US found that China was building 119 nuclear silos near Yumen last month. According to FAS researchers Matt Korda and Hans M. Kristensen, "The silo construction at Yumen and Hami constitutes the most significant expansion of the Chinese nuclear arsenal ever." Song Zhongping, a former People's Liberation Army instructor, told the South China Morning Post that nuclear silos were outdated and "these fixed silos" were discarded.

US stumbles upon China's significant nuclear expansion with satellites 06 | TweakTown.com

However, FAS researchers said in their study that if the silos were all loaded with missiles, "Chinese ICBMs could potentially carry more than 875 warheads (assuming three warheads per missile) when the Yumen and Hami missile silo fields are completed."

US stumbles upon China's significant nuclear expansion with satellites 07 | TweakTown.com

If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

US stumbles upon China's significant nuclear expansion with satellites 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Smiffys Inflatable Nuclear Missile Size: One Size

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$12.24
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/28/2021 at 12:57 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:news.yahoo.com, nytimes.com, fas.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.