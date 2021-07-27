All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining
TRENDING NOW: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 leaks: beast GPU, 100%+ faster than RTX 3090

Vigilante app Citizen will PAY YOU to livestream crime scenes in USA

Citizen is paying Americans in LA and NYC to livestream crime scenes, emergencies -- $25 an hour, with $200-$250 per day on offer.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jul 27 2021 8:32 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

An app launched in 2016 called Vigilante, but was quickly removed from the iOS App Store -- returning as Citizen, and is paying Americans to live stream crime scenes and emergencies -- and they pay really, really well.

Vigilante app Citizen will PAY YOU to livestream crime scenes in USA 07 | TweakTown.com

Citizen is hiring "field team members" with offers of $200 to $250 per day if they can find, and live stream events in their areas. These events can include children going missing, house fires, or "anything else". Citizen would like you to interview witnesses and police officials, too.

The company is posting job listings, which state: "You will need to be very quick on your feet, not only in terms of going live during moments that provide value to its users and support the app's mission, but being able to locate and incorporate interviews on-the-fly that contribute to the live stream".

Citizen spoke with The New York Post, with a company spokesperson adding: "Citizen has teams in place in some of the cities where the app is available to demonstrate how the platform works, and to model responsible broadcasting practices in situations when events are unfolding in real-time".

Citizen has 12 "field team members" on the ground, with 10-hour shifts in LA paying $250 ($25 per hour) and an 8-hour shift in New York City paying $200 per day. Citizen says that the content that these "field team members" generated on the ground is less than a single percent of the content posted on Citizen.

The app and its "field team members" are pulled right out of the movie Nightcrawler with Jack Gyllenhall, which if you haven't watched it, is a fantastic and very underrated movie.

NEWS SOURCES:nypost.com, theverge.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.