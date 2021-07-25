AMD rumored to price Radeon RX 6600 XT at $349, Radeon RX 6600 at $299

AMD could price its new RDNA 2-based mid-range Radeon RX 6600 XT at $349, but the state of the GPU market will dictate that.

We've heard some ridiculous early pricing -- most likely placeholder pricing, on AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 6600 XT but new rumors state the mid-range RDNA 2 graphics card will cost $349.

AMD's new Radeon RX 6600 XT is rumored to be priced at $349 while the Radeon RX 6600 will be priced at $299, after previous rumors of a $399 price tag on the Radeon RX 6600 XT. I'd say that rumors of NVIDIA stockpiling GA106 GPUs ready to deploy waves of GeForce RTX 3060 and GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards had something to do with that.

You would be surprised at how pricing on a GPU can be set in the day before, even hours leading up to the launch. I know of major GPUs launched by either side, with the teams slapping prices on them at the very, very last minute.

NVIDIA's mid-range GeForce RTX 3060 is priced at $329 and has 12GB of GDDR6 memory, while AMD's new Radeon RX 6600 XT and its purported price of $399 will have it $70 more expensive at "MSRP" with half the VRAM. NVIDIA's higher-end GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is priced at $399... which means we're going to see a sub $400 GPU war like never before.

Except this sub $400 GPU war has those $400 cards at far above their MSRP prices...