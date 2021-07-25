All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
EVGA replacing bricked RTX 3090s from New World, and so they should

EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra graphics cards being bricked by Amazon's New World are being replaced by EVGA under RMA.

Published Sun, Jul 25 2021 7:13 PM CDT
Amazon's brand new game New World is killing graphics cards -- with the first reports that it was bricking EVGA's flagship GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra -- and then extending to many other GPUs.

YouTuber JayzTwoCents tried to recreate the problem of New World bricking an EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra, but it didn't kill his GPU -- the power consumption was above average, with power numbers hitting 500W+ which is far and beyond the 360W or so that the GPU normally consumes.

EVGA is replacing the bricked GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra graphics cards as quickly as they can, where they're sending out replacement units as soon as users submit RMA of their bricked GPU. No other GPU manufacturers on the planet have stepped up and made statements about bricked GPUs, and Amazon's PR department is just pumping out copy-paste email responses which is pathetic considering their game is killing expensive hardware.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

