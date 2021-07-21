All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V are FREE on Amazon Prime Gaming

Battlefield 2042 isn't far away, so EA is preparing gamers with Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V free on Amazon Prime Gaming.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jul 21 2021 8:55 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Battlefield 4 was the first to be free leading into the huge reveal of EA's next-gen Battlefield 2042, and now Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V are free on Amazon Prime Gaming.

Amazon Prime Gaming is giving away Battlefield 1 for free between July 21 and August 2, so you can jump in right now and get it without spending a cent. If you're wanting Battlefield V then you're going to have to wait a week, with Amazon Prime Gaming giving Battlefield V to Prime Gaming subscribers between August 2 and October 1 -- a much, much bigger span of time.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, all you have to do is visit Prime Gaming and then claim your free copy of Battlefield 1. I did it just now with a few clicks, taking less than 20 seconds and I have my game code ready to be usd on Origin.

EA is ramping into the launch of Battlefield 2042 which launches on October 22, and what better way of getting people into the previous Battlefield games before Battlefield Hub is here. Battlefield Hub will have remasters of the maps of previous Battlefield titles all on the next-gen Battlefield 2042 engine.

So giving out the previous-gen Battlefield games right now for free makes perfect sense -- get gamers and Battlefield fans playing the old maps before Battlefield 2042 launches with its Battlefield Hub, familiarizing gamers with their favorite old maps.

Beautiful work, EA.

Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V are FREE on Amazon Prime Gaming 05 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Battlefield V (PS4)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$26.00
$28.02$30.00$34.75
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/21/2021 at 3:11 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.