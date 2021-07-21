Battlefield 2042 isn't far away, so EA is preparing gamers with Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V free on Amazon Prime Gaming.

Battlefield 4 was the first to be free leading into the huge reveal of EA's next-gen Battlefield 2042, and now Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V are free on Amazon Prime Gaming.

Amazon Prime Gaming is giving away Battlefield 1 for free between July 21 and August 2, so you can jump in right now and get it without spending a cent. If you're wanting Battlefield V then you're going to have to wait a week, with Amazon Prime Gaming giving Battlefield V to Prime Gaming subscribers between August 2 and October 1 -- a much, much bigger span of time.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, all you have to do is visit Prime Gaming and then claim your free copy of Battlefield 1. I did it just now with a few clicks, taking less than 20 seconds and I have my game code ready to be usd on Origin.

EA is ramping into the launch of Battlefield 2042 which launches on October 22, and what better way of getting people into the previous Battlefield games before Battlefield Hub is here. Battlefield Hub will have remasters of the maps of previous Battlefield titles all on the next-gen Battlefield 2042 engine.

So giving out the previous-gen Battlefield games right now for free makes perfect sense -- get gamers and Battlefield fans playing the old maps before Battlefield 2042 launches with its Battlefield Hub, familiarizing gamers with their favorite old maps.

Beautiful work, EA.