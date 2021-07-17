Fallout 76 servers plagued with disconnects, hackers, and duping

Server instability interrupts Fallout 76 play time, but rampant duping and hacking has also disrupted the in-game economies.

Hackers and dupers are currently disrupting Fallout 76's economy, and that's on top of big server issues.

Fallout 76 players are reporting big issues with the state of the game. Right now the online-only Fallout is getting hit on two levels:

The crashes are widespread and affect players across the board, from users with lower and higher-end internet connections.

"I play on Xbox. I have a really good connection so most times that people complain about server issues, I don't see them. I definitely notice this. Last night the game crashed before I loaded in. Then it crashed when I tried to join a DO team. Then I had server not responding 3 times. This all happened in the time it took me to load in and finish 1 DO,"Redditor Bama077 said.

Some Fallout 1st subscribers have even cancelled their memberships, lamented Bethesda for "not caring" about Fallout 76's issues.

Dupers are directly involved in the crashes; gamers can perform a duping trick by forcing a disconnect, which can lead to server crashes if done en masse. There's also a new camp bug. Redditor KozyEmi explains:

The freezes that don't crash the server are likely being caused by this new camp bug. It also happens when a person with an affected camp logs out, so people server hopping for mole miner treasure hunters who may unknowingly have an affected camp will freeze up the server for a few seconds every time they leave a server to join a new one. I have video of all of this sent to Bethesda showing this new camp bug, how it affects vendors, camp building and other things causing these server wide freezes. Not having much luck with responses though which is why I'm on reddit, hoping more people being made aware what's causing it will make Bethesda notice.

Bethesda has yet to make an official comment on the matter. Fallout 76's official forums are now closed, so the only means of communication are Reddit, Discord, Twitter, and Bethesda.net.

So far communication has been scattered and users are still making individual threads and comments on FO76's subreddit detailing their issues.