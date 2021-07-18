AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT LC reviewed, but you can't buy it

AMD's own water-cooled RDNA 2 graphics card -- the Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled -- is for OEMs only, but now there's a review.

You aren't able to buy AMD's new Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled graphics cards, as it's only available for OEMs -- but that hasn't stopped a review of the new water-cooled GPU going live.

PC Games Hardware secured themselves one of AMD's new Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled graphics cards and played around with it exactly as you would if you had a super elusive new GPU. AMD is using its own AIO cooler here, compared to the dual-fan cooler on the Radeon RX 6900 XT reference graphics card.

We have GPU clocks of 2250MHz and 2435MHz for base and game clock, respectively -- while the Radeon RX 6900 XT LC has its 16GB of GDDR6 memory overclocked (and is the only Radeon RX 6000 series GPU to have its GDDR6 memory overclocked) to 18.5Gbps which provides up to 591.1GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

AMD has also boosted up the TDP of its Radeon RX 6900 XT LC up to 350W, with another 15% adjustment wiggle room that boosts up to 400W. The GPU does get freaking hot, with temperatures hitting 80C under load and 90C for the GPU hotspot, with 284W of power for the GPU on its own.

This means it's the very fastest desktop GPU that AMD has in its ranks, and most people won't be able to buy it.

What a damn shame.