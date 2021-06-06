AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled GPU spotted again inside custom PC

AMD's mysterious Radeon RX 6900 XTX is back again, inside of a custom PC as the liquid cooled Radeon RX 6900 XT LC graphics card.

We heard about the water-cooled Radeon RX 6900 XTX graphics card in April 2021 just a couple of months ago now, but it seems it's more real than we thought.

VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

AMD's new Radeon RX 6900 XTX reference graphics card, or the Radeon RX 6900 XT LC, or whatever the hell it ends up being released as (in whatever limited form) has been spotted in China inside of a custom pre-built gaming PC.

The custom gaming PC packs an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X processor, a mid-range ASUS ROG Strix B550-A motherboard, and Deepcool's Castle 240 V2 AIO liquid cooling. On top of all of that we have the water-cooled RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6900 XT LC graphics card.

The entire system costs 20999 RMB which works out to just under $3300, which you'll also get 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, a 500GB WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD, and an 850W PSU.