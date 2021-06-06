All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled GPU spotted again inside custom PC

AMD's mysterious Radeon RX 6900 XTX is back again, inside of a custom PC as the liquid cooled Radeon RX 6900 XT LC graphics card.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jun 6 2021 8:55 PM CDT
We heard about the water-cooled Radeon RX 6900 XTX graphics card in April 2021 just a couple of months ago now, but it seems it's more real than we thought.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled GPU spotted again inside custom PC 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

AMD's new Radeon RX 6900 XTX reference graphics card, or the Radeon RX 6900 XT LC, or whatever the hell it ends up being released as (in whatever limited form) has been spotted in China inside of a custom pre-built gaming PC.

The custom gaming PC packs an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X processor, a mid-range ASUS ROG Strix B550-A motherboard, and Deepcool's Castle 240 V2 AIO liquid cooling. On top of all of that we have the water-cooled RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6900 XT LC graphics card.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled GPU spotted again inside custom PC 04 | TweakTown.com

The entire system costs 20999 RMB which works out to just under $3300, which you'll also get 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, a 500GB WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD, and an 850W PSU.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

