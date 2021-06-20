AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT LC sneakily on sale in India, costs $3000+

So yeah, you'll be coughing up $3000+ for the water-cooled AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT LC graphics card, available in India right now.

AMD launched its new Radeon RX 6900 XT LC a few days ago, and was exclusive to system builders -- but that didn't last long at all and now the card is popping up in India for $3000+ without needing to purchase an entire PC.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

AMD was very clear on its Radeon RX 6900 XT liquid cooled reference design graphics card, saying that it would be making a "limited number" of the new flagship RNDA 2 card and would be available to "select system integrators".

HardwareLuxx heard from AMD directly as well, with the company explaining: "This AMD-designed liquid cooled Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card is a limited-edition product exclusively for select system integrators".

And yet... the card is available without a full system in India, but it'll cost you over $3000.

AMD's new flagship Radeon RX 6900 XT LC is selling for over $3000 in India, or 223,020 rupees. There is no "price" for the Radeon RX 6900 XT LC as it's sold with an entire system, but obviously not in India (and possibly other countries) as it's now clearly for sale on its own for over $3000.