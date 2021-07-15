All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

31% of US companies are forced to close down after a ransomware attack

Data from Atlas VPN is shows that '31% of US companies close down after falling victim to ransomware', according to a new report.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Jul 15 2021 2:31 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Ransomware has become a big deal with the recent attack on the US by a Russian-linked hacking group that was carried out on July 4.

31% of US companies are forced to close down after a ransomware attack 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Atlas VPN, a free VPN app, has posted an update to its blog where it states that with data it has acquired, "31% of businesses in the US are forced to close down as a consequence of falling victim to ransomware attacks." For those that don't know, ransomware is a form of malware where an individual threatens to publish personal data of a victim that is then forced into paying the individual, either for access to the data or for it not to be published.

Atlas VPN states that the data provided here has been sourced from Cybereason, who surveyed 1,263 cybersecurity professionals in April 2021. Of those 1,263 cybersecurity professionals, it was found that companies between 500+ employees were most likely to fall victim to ransomware (30%), followed by companies with 250-500 employees (23%), "100-249 employees (25%), 50-99 employees (11%), 10-49 employees (10%), and fewer than 10 people (1%)."

31% of US companies are forced to close down after a ransomware attack 05 | TweakTown.com
31% of US companies are forced to close down after a ransomware attack 06 | TweakTown.com

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Bitcoin Commemorative Coin 24K Gold Plated BTC Limited Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$4.30
$4.30$4.35$4.49
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/14/2021 at 5:46 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:atlasvpn.com, tweaktown.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.