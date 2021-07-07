Russian-linked hackers demand millions to stop ransomware attack on US

Russian-linked hackers have demanded millions of dollars to stop what is now being called the largest ransomware attack on record.

The United States was the victim of a malicious ransomware attack on July 4 that has now been called the largest ransomware attack in history.

The attack was carried out on July 4, and since then, a Russia-linked hacking group called REvil has claimed responsibility. REvil has now posted onto its dark web site the choice of purchasing a decryptor software key that would allow for companies to access their data. However, the price of that decryptor software key is $70 million in the form of cryptocurrency.

REvil has affected thousands of users and managed to gain control through firms that manage IT infrastructure for companies remotely. President Biden has previously said to Russia's President, Vladamir Putin, "we will respond" if Russia is found responsible for an attack. Deputy National Security Advisor Anne Neuberger has stated that Biden has "directed the full resources of the government to investigate this incident" and is asking anyone who has been affected by this attack to contact the FBI.

