Russian-linked hackers demand millions to stop ransomware attack on US

Russian-linked hackers have demanded millions of dollars to stop what is now being called the largest ransomware attack on record.

Published Wed, Jul 7 2021 6:04 AM CDT
The United States was the victim of a malicious ransomware attack on July 4 that has now been called the largest ransomware attack in history.

The attack was carried out on July 4, and since then, a Russia-linked hacking group called REvil has claimed responsibility. REvil has now posted onto its dark web site the choice of purchasing a decryptor software key that would allow for companies to access their data. However, the price of that decryptor software key is $70 million in the form of cryptocurrency.

REvil has affected thousands of users and managed to gain control through firms that manage IT infrastructure for companies remotely. President Biden has previously said to Russia's President, Vladamir Putin, "we will respond" if Russia is found responsible for an attack. Deputy National Security Advisor Anne Neuberger has stated that Biden has "directed the full resources of the government to investigate this incident" and is asking anyone who has been affected by this attack to contact the FBI.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:cbsnews.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

