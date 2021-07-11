All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Richard Branson beats Jeff Bezos into space with a 'License to thrill'

Richard Branson achieves his dream and has now made it to space on-board Virgin Galactic, 'looking down to our beautiful Earth'.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jul 11 2021 7:10 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Richard Branson is now up above us chilling in space, rocketing up into the black abyss in his own Unity 22 rocket ship, for a quick 15 minute trip.

While most people are told to stay home and inside from the pandemic, Branson got about as far as anyone can get from the planet with the 71-year-old billionaire has beat fellow billionaires in Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk into space. Speaking of Bezos, the Amazon founder and former CEO will be going up to space for his own trip in just 9 days time.

Branson was watched by his family and over 500 people watching in the crowd, there were 5 crew on-board the Virgin Galactic plane. The craft detached from the mothership at an altitude of around 13 kilometers, firing its engines to get Branson and the crew up to around 88 kilometers above our pale blue dot.

Before he had his journey up into space, Branson signed the astronaut log book with: "The name's Branson. Sir Richard Branson. Astronaut Double-oh one. License to thrill".

Branson himself tweeted: "I was once a child with a dream looking up to the stars. Now I'm an adult in a spaceship looking down to our beautiful Earth. To the next generation of dreamers: if we can do this, just imagine what you can do".

Richard Branson beats Jeff Bezos into space with a 'License to thrill' 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
Buy at Amazon

Revell Germany SpaceShipTwo and Carrier White Knight Two Model Kit

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$29.51
$29.51--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/11/2021 at 4:29 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.