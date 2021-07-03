Dan Harmon shows off real-life Rick from Rick and Morty

Art comes in all different shapes and sizes, and sometimes when you come across an extraordinary piece of art, it can almost appear as "magic".

Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon posted to his personal Instagram a set of images that show off a real-life Rick from Rick and Morty. The artist behind these incredible model paintings is jrahmier, and if you check out his Instagram page, you will find many other models of notable movie characters, cartoons, actors, and celebrities - all painted in the same fantastic quality.

Dan Harmon quoted Arthur C. Clarke, who said, "sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic". Harmon says he feels the same way about art, saying, "I don't understand how people can draw anything other than garfield. but this is literally magic to me. disturbing magic, too." For those that don't know, Rick and Morty began as a parody of Back to the Futures Doc and Marty, which means that the real-life Rick is actually Christopher Lloyd.

The new season of Rick and Morty is currently out, and the next new episode will air at 11:00 pm this Sunday. For more information about the new season of Rick and Morty, check out this link here.