TRENDING NOW: This car is road-legal and takes passengers on city-to-city flights

Dan Harmon shows off real-life Rick from Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon has shown off a disturbingly awesome real-life Rick in a set of images released on Instagram.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Sat, Jul 3 2021 4:03 AM CDT
Art comes in all different shapes and sizes, and sometimes when you come across an extraordinary piece of art, it can almost appear as "magic".

Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon posted to his personal Instagram a set of images that show off a real-life Rick from Rick and Morty. The artist behind these incredible model paintings is jrahmier, and if you check out his Instagram page, you will find many other models of notable movie characters, cartoons, actors, and celebrities - all painted in the same fantastic quality.

Dan Harmon quoted Arthur C. Clarke, who said, "sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic". Harmon says he feels the same way about art, saying, "I don't understand how people can draw anything other than garfield. but this is literally magic to me. disturbing magic, too." For those that don't know, Rick and Morty began as a parody of Back to the Futures Doc and Marty, which means that the real-life Rick is actually Christopher Lloyd.

The new season of Rick and Morty is currently out, and the next new episode will air at 11:00 pm this Sunday. For more information about the new season of Rick and Morty, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:instagram.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

