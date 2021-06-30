Battlefield 2042's Hazard Zone mode: squad-based battle royale mashup?

Battlefield 2042's new Hazard Zone is described as contemporary and modern, DICE says it will shake up the battle royale concept.

Battlefield 2042's new squad-based Hazard Zone is apparently a unique spin on battle royale, but it won't be a traditional BR mode.

DICE has already confirmed Battlefield 2042 won't have straight battle royale like Warzone or Apex Legends, but it looks like the developers are putting their own spin on the mode. Up until now details on the Hazard Zone mode have been somewhat light, but the devs have delivered some new comments.

In the August 2021 issue of Play magazine, DICE says that Hazard Zone will "move the battle royale concept on in a way only Battlefield can." It's possible that Hazard Zone mashes up team-based squadplay with BR mechanics like elimination-style deaths. DICE can't reveal official details just yet, and PR tells us Hazard Zone will be revealed closer towards the game's launch. EA Play will focus on DICE LA's new mysterious game mode.

DICE has teased details on Hazard Zone in previous streams:

"Hazard Zone is really something that's taken the superpowers at DICE to a new level. It's a high-stakes squad-based experience. It's not your battle royale you might be expecting; it's something more new and a bit more contemporary I would say," DICE general manager Oskar Gabrielson said in a recent Twitch stream.

"The important thing to remember is that this is not a battle royale mode. It's something we're building for Battlefield, it's something that is ours, but it's really built on those mechanics, those high-stakes mechanics that build tension as you play--those sweaty palm moments,"said senior design director Daniel Berlin.

"We are a squad-based team play shooter, and there's no other space within 2042 where the choices you make in terms of specialists, weapons, and gadgets--there's such an incredibly high importance in this mode.

"There's really really tight squadplay, tight communication is important, and is built around the tension-filled gameplay."

An all-new, high-stakes, squad-based game-type for the Battlefield franchise that is a modern take on the multiplayer experience that is distinctly DICE but very different from All-Out Warfare's Conquest or Breakthrough modes. Hazard Zone is a tense experience that combines edge-of-your-seat gameplay with the best of the Battlefield sandbox.

Battlefield 2042 releases October 22, 2021 on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Here's what EA has to say about the three multiplayer modes:

All-Out Warfare - the next generation of fan-favorite modes Conquest and Breakthrough, featuring the largest maps ever for the franchise and for the first time, up to 128 players*. Experience the intensity of All-Out Warfare in large-scale battles like never before on maps filled with dynamic weather, dangerous environmental hazards, and spectacular world events that see tornadoes rip across the map and sandstorms block out the sun. Conquest and Breakthrough have never looked or played better than in Battlefield 2042. Battle across land, air, and sea in frantic 128-player* fights.

CONQUEST - Battlefield's massive, iconic sandbox mode returns - this time supporting 128 players on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®5, and PC. The maps have been specifically designed for this vast scale, with action divided into "clusters" of various kinds. Also, the action now centers around sectors consisting of several flags instead of individual control points.

BREAKTHROUGH - The return of Breakthrough sees two teams - Attackers and Defenders - battle over larger-scale sectors as the Attackers push towards the final objective. Each sector is designed to house a larger number of players, enabling more strategic choice and more flanking opportunities. Approach the capture areas from multiple locations and take advantage of more types of tactical possibilities.

TO BE ANNOUNCED - the third experience, being developed by DICE LA, is another exciting new game-type for the franchise. This experience is a love letter to Battlefield fans and one that long-time players will feel right at home with. Tune-in to EA Play Live on July 22 for all the details.