Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X 15: RTX 3050 Ti + 15-inch 3.5K OLED display

Xiaomi's new Mi Notebook Pro X 15 laptop rocks Intel's new 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 15-inch 3.5K OLED display.

Published Wed, Jun 30 2021 8:32 PM CDT
Xiaomi has just revealed its latest Mi Notebook Pro X laptop which is rolling out with NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Laptop GPU and a beautiful new 3.5K OLED display.

The new Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X 15 laptop rolls out with a 15-inch 16:10 OLED panel and native 3452 x 2160 resolution display. The 3.5K OLED display has a refresh rate of just 60Hz but this isn't a bleeding edge gaming laptop with a super-fast 120Hz refresh rate display.

Inside, Xiaomi is using Intel's new 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPU with the base Core i5-11300H which boosts at up to 4.4GHz through to the new Core i7-11370H that boosts at up to 4.8GHz. GPU wise you've got the option between NVIDIA's GeForce RTX RTX 3050 Laptop GPU or GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X 15: RTX 3050 Ti + 15-inch 3.5K OLED display 02 | TweakTown.comXiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X 15: RTX 3050 Ti + 15-inch 3.5K OLED display 03 | TweakTown.com

Xiaomi is including plenty of connectivity on its new Mi Notebook Pro X laptop, with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 1 x USB-C, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1 (that will support 4K 120Hz), and USB-A 3.2 Gen 2. There's also a 3.5mm headphone jack, Audio by Harman, DTS Audio, an 80Wh battery with 130W Type-C fast-charging that will pump 50% battery into the laptop in just 25 minutes.

The new Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X 15 laptop will start at $1238 for the Core i5 model, and $1549 for the Core i7 model.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

