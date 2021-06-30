Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X 15: RTX 3050 Ti + 15-inch 3.5K OLED display

Xiaomi has just revealed its latest Mi Notebook Pro X laptop which is rolling out with NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Laptop GPU and a beautiful new 3.5K OLED display.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The new Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X 15 laptop rolls out with a 15-inch 16:10 OLED panel and native 3452 x 2160 resolution display. The 3.5K OLED display has a refresh rate of just 60Hz but this isn't a bleeding edge gaming laptop with a super-fast 120Hz refresh rate display.

Inside, Xiaomi is using Intel's new 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPU with the base Core i5-11300H which boosts at up to 4.4GHz through to the new Core i7-11370H that boosts at up to 4.8GHz. GPU wise you've got the option between NVIDIA's GeForce RTX RTX 3050 Laptop GPU or GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU.

Xiaomi is including plenty of connectivity on its new Mi Notebook Pro X laptop, with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 1 x USB-C, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1 (that will support 4K 120Hz), and USB-A 3.2 Gen 2. There's also a 3.5mm headphone jack, Audio by Harman, DTS Audio, an 80Wh battery with 130W Type-C fast-charging that will pump 50% battery into the laptop in just 25 minutes.

The new Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X 15 laptop will start at $1238 for the Core i5 model, and $1549 for the Core i7 model.