DOOM Eternal RTX 3080 Ti Demon Slayer Bundle: GPU + game from @ $1450

NVIDIA and Bethesda team for the DOOM Eternal GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Demon Slayer Bundle: open raffle starts at $1450, only 300 made.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jun 23 2021 7:15 PM CDT
NVIDIA and Bethesda have teamed up for a kick ass exclusive new DOOM Eternal bundle, to help celebrate the release of the new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and the new Game Ready drivers which add RTX ray tracing and DLSS technology support in DOOM Eternal.

DOOM Eternal RTX 3080 Ti Demon Slayer Bundle: GPU + game from @ $1450 02 | TweakTown.com

The new DOOM Eternal GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Demon Slayer Bundle starts from $1450, and will include NVIDIA's latest flagship GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition graphics card, a DOOM Eternal game code, a $100 gift card, and more.

  • From the US or Canada? Enter the raffle right here.
  • From EU or Australia? Enter the raffle right here.

There are only 300 "winners" in this new bundle, which is an open reservation raffle -- it begins today at 5AM MST and ends on 7th of July at 11:59PM MST. The 300 winners of the DOOM Eternal GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Demon Slayer Bundle will be notified over email on July 8 and is open to gamers in the US, Canada, EU, and Australia.

Launch Details

  • DOOM GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Reservation Raffle
  • Launch Date: June 23, 2021
  • Retail: $1450 USD
  • Taxes and shipping will be calculated at checkout

Features

  • Limited Production
  • Only 300 worldwide!
  • Available to legal residents of
  • US & Canada through the Bethesda Gear Store
  • EU & Australia

Raffle Process (Overview)

  • Starts - June 23, 2021, 5:00 AM (MST)
  • Ends - July 7, 2021, 11:59 PM (MST)
  • Drawing & announcement of winners - July 8, 2021
  • Duration of reservation - 48 hours from email send-out

Arrives in split shipments

  • $100 Bethesda Gear Store Digital Gift Card & DOOM Eternal Game Code - July 2021 via Email
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Graphics Card & DOOM Eternal Ancient Gods Oversized Mouse Pad- July 2021
  • Exclusive DOOM Eternal Titanium Slayer Mini Collectible Statue & Exclusive NVIDIA-themed Titanium DOOM Eternal Tee- September 2021 Created by Development Plus, Inc (DPI)
Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

