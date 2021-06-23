DOOM Eternal RTX 3080 Ti Demon Slayer Bundle: GPU + game from @ $1450

NVIDIA and Bethesda team for the DOOM Eternal GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Demon Slayer Bundle: open raffle starts at $1450, only 300 made.

NVIDIA and Bethesda have teamed up for a kick ass exclusive new DOOM Eternal bundle, to help celebrate the release of the new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and the new Game Ready drivers which add RTX ray tracing and DLSS technology support in DOOM Eternal.

The new DOOM Eternal GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Demon Slayer Bundle starts from $1450, and will include NVIDIA's latest flagship GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition graphics card, a DOOM Eternal game code, a $100 gift card, and more.

From the US or Canada? Enter the raffle right here

From EU or Australia? Enter the raffle right here

There are only 300 "winners" in this new bundle, which is an open reservation raffle -- it begins today at 5AM MST and ends on 7th of July at 11:59PM MST. The 300 winners of the DOOM Eternal GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Demon Slayer Bundle will be notified over email on July 8 and is open to gamers in the US, Canada, EU, and Australia.

Launch Details

DOOM GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Reservation Raffle

Launch Date: June 23, 2021

Retail: $1450 USD

Taxes and shipping will be calculated at checkout

Features

Limited Production

Only 300 worldwide!

Available to legal residents of

US & Canada through the Bethesda Gear Store

EU & Australia

Raffle Process (Overview)

Starts - June 23, 2021, 5:00 AM (MST)

Ends - July 7, 2021, 11:59 PM (MST)

Drawing & announcement of winners - July 8, 2021

Duration of reservation - 48 hours from email send-out

Arrives in split shipments