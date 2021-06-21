All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sabrent's huge 16TB external SSD is here, offers 2.7GB/sec reads

Sabrent's new Mini Battleship SSD is here, introducing the Rocket XTRM-Q 16TB external SSD offering up to 2.7GB/sec read speeds.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jun 21 2021 2:40 PM CDT
Sabrent is about to unleash its huge 16TB external SSD, which will arrive to us in the form of the Rocket XTRM-Q 16TB external speeds. Check it out:

The new Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q 16TB external SSD has dual 8TB SSDs installed, and lets you use the 16TB external SSD as a single huge 16TB SSD... or an external SSD with dual 8TB SSDs inside. The choice is yours, although if you use it as a single 16TB SSD the SSDs will be used in RAID 0 for some serious speeds.

In RAID 0 mode, the new Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q 16TB external SSD boasts read speeds of up to 2.8GB/sec (2800MB/sec) and up to 1.4GB/sec (1400MB/sec) reads. This is more than enough for most people, and it's all driven through Intel's super-fast Thunderbolt 3 connectivity.

The dual disk Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q 16TB external SSD -- if run with the dual 8TB drives running independently, will fill up the first 8TB SSD before it begins shifting the latest data into the second 8TB SSD. If you're using RAID 0 then the data is split across both drives for the ultimate performance, while RAID 1 will mirror your data across both 8TB SSDs (but you'll only have 8TB of usable space, not 16TB).

Sabrent's new huge 16TB external SSD will cost you $2900... but that's a lot cheaper than a real mini Battleship.

Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q 16TB External Aluminum SSD (SB-DXMQ-8X2)

$2899.99
Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

