Windows 10 is up to 35% off in CDKDEALS' Mid-Year Sale - just $14.27
Grab Windows 10 and other popular Microsoft software for up to 35% off in CDKDEALS' Mid-Year Sale, with Win 10 as low as $12.83.
Published Fri, Jun 18 2021 2:39 PM CDT
CDKDEALS is currently holding its amazing Mid-Year Sale where you can grab some hot deals on some of Microsoft's most popular products, such as Windows 10 (various versions), Office 2016, and Office 2019.
You can opt for a bundle deal, such as Windows 10 Pro + Office 2016 Pro, for even more savings. Here's a highlight of some of the best deals available to you.
Use our 30% coupon code: Tweak35
- Windows 10 Pro Professional CD-KEY (32/64 Bit) $14.27
- Windows 10 Pro Professional CD-KEY (32/64 Bit) (2 PC) $24.54
- Windows 10 Enterprise 2019 LTSC $12.83
- Windows 10 Home (32/64 Bit) $13.60
- Microsoft Office 2016 Professional Plus CD-KEY (1 PC) $23.28
- Windows 10 Pro + Office 2016 Pro -Bundle $31.95
- Windows 10 Home + Office 2016 Pro - Bundle $31.17
- Microsoft Office 2019 Professional Plus CD-KEY (1PC) $39.85
- Microsoft Office 2019 (Home and Student/1 User) $31.95
- Microsoft Office Home And Business 2019 CD Key $39.66
Happy shopping!
Please Note: This is sponsored content and its contents may or may not represent the thoughts or opinions of TweakTown or its editors.
