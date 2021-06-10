Analyst says new Quest, PSVR2 and Apple VR headsets coming in 2022

Lens manufacturing analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects that Oculus, Sony and Apple will have new headsets on the market next year.

Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities who monitors Apple's supply chain, predicted that at least three new XR devices from top tech companies would hit the market in 2022. Kuo derived his opinion from his knowledge of the lens industry.

Ming-Chi Kuo recently released a research report which analyses orders for lenses that Taiwanese lens manufacturer Yujingguang (also known as Genius Electronic Optical) expects to deliver this year and next year. According to Android Central, Kuo's report states that Yujingguang will build the lenses for a future Oculus Quest headset and Sony's upcoming PSVR2. Based on the order details, Kuo expects the headsets to land next year.

Kuo's report also suggested that the lenses for these new devices would be more expensive than current generation lenses. However, they should provide an increased field of view and improved image clarity. Yujingguang currently builds 50% of the lenses for Facebook's Quest 2 headset, and the company expects to continue that rate next year, with an expected supply of 22 million units delivered. The company also anticipates supplying 50% of Sony's PSVR lenses but provided no sales estimates.

Mac Rumors also reported having seen the research report, in which Kuo predicts that Apple's rumoured VR headset would hit the market in the second half of 2022 and Yujingguang is a "key supplier."