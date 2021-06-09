BF2042: No campaign, story told exclusively through multiplayer

Battlefield 2042 won't have a traditional singleplayer campaign and DICE will tell the game's story through multiplayer updates.

Battlefield 2042 is multiplayer-only and won't have a traditional campaign, but that doesn't mean the game won't tell a story.

It's official: Battlefield 2042 won't have a singleplayer campaign. Instead, DICE and EA are focusing exclusively on multiplayer, which includes a huge new 128-player Conquest mode.

While the game doesn't have a campaign, DICE still has a story to tell. Only this time DICE will spin their sci-fi tale exclusively through multiplayer live services. The delivery method will be the battle pass scheme: Battlefield 2042 will have four free and paid battle passes that release in the game's first year. These passes will include content like new specialists, weapons, and more.

"We'll be evolving our world and expanding on the fiction through Seasons, each one lasting for about three months. Every Season will come with a new free and paid-for Battle Pass, delivering new content to chase after," DICE said.

"We're taking a new approach to live service for a Battlefield game where players will be given the services and evolution they have come to expect from modern multiplayer games, all aimed at keeping the community playing together for years to come. In our first year of live service, we will deliver four Seasons, with four Battle Passes, four new Specialists, along with more fresh content."

Despite it being multiplayer-only, DICE is creating an interesting and compelling story for their new shooter.

Here's a quick recap: Battlefield 2042 takes place in a futuristic dystopian world that's torn apart by monstrous category 6 storms. Resource shortages triggers the Second Great Depression. Nations fall left and right, and people form country-less militia groups called No-Pats.

A global blackout raises tensions. A freak storm in space causes most of the world's orbiting satellites to fall, leading to massive disruption. There's no internet, no surveillance, no navigation. Russian and the United States are among the only remaining nations on the planet, and they use No-Pats in a series of struggles and worldwide conflicts in a shadow war. But all-out war is only a matter of time.

Here's the official story description:

A DECADE OF CHAOS 2031. Ten years is all it took to bring the world to the brink. Rising sea levels, collapsing economies, broken alliances, and the headlines keep rolling in... October 9th, 2033. "Hurricane Zeta. The world's first category 6 storm." Jan 11th, 2034. "Global food, fuel shortages spark Second Great Depression." August 8th, 2035. "European Union officially disbands following Germany's collapse." THE RISE OF THE NO-PATS Left behind, the displaced band together into ragtag fleets in search of safe harbor. They are families, farmers, doctors, engineers, and soldiers... the once privileged and the impoverished with backgrounds that are worlds apart, forced together, determined to survive. The media calls them the Non-Patriated. They call themselves... No-Pats. THE NEW NORMAL 2037. Humanity adapts to the new normal. Revolutions in energy, desert irrigation, hydraulic levees, and sea walls save coastal cities, reclaim farmland, and rebuild supply chains. Hope of finding stability leads to some nations re-opening their borders. However, with no way to repatriate 1.2 billion people, No-Pats become a permanent fixture in all economic, military, and social policy making. Many No-Pats are still distrustful of the governments that exiled them and refuse calls to reassimilate. No-Pat leaders emerge, inspiring a new identity unbound to former nationality, drawing a line in the sand between the Old World and The New Normal. #WeAreNoPats becomes a rallying cry. Amidst the world rebuilding, sparks of friction erupt between the US and Russia, as the last two superpowers both vie for control of this fast-changing world. THE BLACKOUT OF 2040 2040. A sudden space debris storm creates a "Kessler Effect" causing 70%+ of all orbiting satellites to malfunction and crash to Earth. The cause is unknown. The subsequent blackout causes mass devastation. Planes crash. Communication grids collapse. Already jammed global supply chains come to a stand-still. Prices of oil, grain, coal skyrocket exponentially. Unsubstantiated claims report over 100,000 lives are lost. A world on the brink, goes over the edge. No internet. No navigation. No surveillance. No storm forecasts. Geopolitical distrust surges overnight. No one can spy on each other, so no one can trust each other. Both Russia and the US claim the other is responsible for the Blackout, while some suspect No-Pats were behind it and accuse them of trying to sow anarchy. Former military and combat trained Specialists amongst the No-Pats rise up into armed Task Forces to defend themselves as tensions rise. THE BRINK OF WAR A food and fuel shortage ignites a shadow war between the US and Russia. To maintain plausible deniability, both sides field No-Pat Task Forces as proxies in escalating conflicts over resources - promising the refugees a piece of what's left. 2042. Open war is imminent. No-Pats have no choice but to choose sides, fighting not for a flag, but for their future. Their War is Your Story.

Battlefield 2042 releases October 22, 2021 on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

