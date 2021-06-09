New BF2042 mode developed by Respawn boss at DICE LA, no battle royale

DICE's LA studio is developing a new multiplayer mode for Battlefield 2042 led by Respawn's boss, but it won't be battle royale.

The rumors were right: DICE LA is helping with Battlefield 2042, but the studio isn't making a battle royale mode.

Today DICE and EA announced Battlefield 2042, a new multiplayer-only shooter with three parts: 128-player chaos in Conquest and Breakthrough, the new Hazard Zone gametype that flexes the next-gen Frostbite engine with world-destroying weather effects, and a new surprise mode that may be Battlefield's unique answer to Warzone.

According to press materials, the new mystery mode is being developed by DICE L.A. We knew the studio was working on Battlefield 2042. Right now Respawn boss Vince Zampella is leading DICE L.A., but the new mode won't be a battle royale.

"Battle royale is definitely something that is exceptionally popular right now. We don't have any battle royale plan at this point, but we do have other experiences within the game that we can't talk about which we are super excited for," BF2042 design director Daniel Berlin tells Eurogamer.

The way EA describes this mode makes me think it'll be a return of a classic game mode with a new twist.

"Created as a love letter to our core fans, a new way to play Battlefield is coming. Discover unexpected battles and enter the wide universe of Battlefield with this experience, which will be shown in detail at EA Play Live on July 22," the website reads.

"At EA Play Live we will show you what DICE LA is working on and it is a stunning addition to the game," EA communications director Andy McNamara said on Twitter.

Here's what EA has to say about the three multiplayer modes:

All-Out Warfare - the next generation of fan-favorite modes Conquest and Breakthrough, featuring the largest maps ever for the franchise and for the first time, up to 128 players*. Experience the intensity of All-Out Warfare in large-scale battles like never before on maps filled with dynamic weather, dangerous environmental hazards, and spectacular world events that see tornadoes rip across the map and sandstorms block out the sun. Conquest and Breakthrough have never looked or played better than in Battlefield 2042. Battle across land, air, and sea in frantic 128-player* fights.

CONQUEST - Battlefield's massive, iconic sandbox mode returns - this time supporting 128 players on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®5, and PC. The maps have been specifically designed for this vast scale, with action divided into "clusters" of various kinds. Also, the action now centers around sectors consisting of several flags instead of individual control points.

BREAKTHROUGH - The return of Breakthrough sees two teams - Attackers and Defenders - battle over larger-scale sectors as the Attackers push towards the final objective. Each sector is designed to house a larger number of players, enabling more strategic choice and more flanking opportunities. Approach the capture areas from multiple locations and take advantage of more types of tactical possibilities.

Hazard Zone - an all-new, high-stakes, squad-based game-type for the Battlefield franchise that is a modern take on the multiplayer experience that is distinctly DICE but very different from All-Out Warfare's Conquest or Breakthrough modes. Hazard Zone is a tense experience that combines edge-of-your-seat gameplay with the best of the Battlefield sandbox.

TO BE ANNOUNCED - the third experience, being developed by DICE LA, is another exciting new game-type for the franchise. This experience is a love letter to Battlefield fans and one that long-time players will feel right at home with. Tune-in to EA Play Live on July 22 for all the details.

Battlefield 2042 releases October 22, 2021 on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Check below for screenshots and info directly from EA: