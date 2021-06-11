GAINWARD's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Pink Star: for a pink-themed gaming PC

GAINWARD's new custom GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Pink Star has a pink + gold theme, also comes in White Star model which is all-white.

GAINWARD has just revealed some new custom GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards, with a new pink-themed card.

The new GAINWARD GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Pink Star graphics card is exactly what you think it is: a new custom RTX 3070 Ti with a pink/gold theme that you can see in the pics above, and many more below. There's no OC branding here, with the GPU clocked at 1800MHz GPU boost, with the TDP boosting up from 290W to 310W on the GAINWARD RTX 3070 Ti Star series cards.

Like every other GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, GAINWARD's new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Pink Star graphics cards have 6144 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR6X memory. The pink theme looks great, and I'm sure it'll have its fans -- the pink and gold theme will have a place somewhere in some girl-gamer PC.