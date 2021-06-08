All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Here's when and how to watch the Battlefield 2042 reveal

EA is about to unleash the Battlefield reveal trailer, with a livestream countdown on YouTube that you can check out right here.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jun 8 2021 9:26 PM CDT
EA will be unveiling Battlefield 2021 aka Battlefield 2042 aka Battlefield 6 aka BATTLEFIELD -- the go here seems to be Battlefield 2042 and the reveal event happens tomorrow.

The official Battlefield YouTube account has a new video dubbed Battlefield Livestream: Countdown to Reveal Trailer, with the Battlefield 2042 reveal kicking off at 7AM PT. We last heard through 4chan leaks of course, that the new Battlefield would be called Battlefield 2042.

At the time of writing -- around 11 hours before the premiere -- there were 2500 people on the video and the chat was pumping away. We'll be watching closely, reporting from the event live -- well, as live as we can by streaming it online and writing about it, that is.

After the mess that was Battlefield V and Battlefield 1, I'm really hoping EA and DICE have struck gold here with Battlefield 2042 or whatever the hell EA ends up calling it. We don't have much longer to wait, with the hype engines officially cranking along now from EA... what are you expecting from the new Battlefield?

NEWS SOURCE:reddit.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

