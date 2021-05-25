Here's everything we know about the next-gen Battlefield 6 so far

EA's next-gen Battlefield 6 -- which is rumored to simply be named BATTLEFIELD, is close... here's everything we know so far.

We are so close to the new Battlefield that I can almost smell it, with EA's next-gen FPS nearly revealed, here's everything we know about the new Battlefield 6 aka Battlefield aka BATTLEFIELD.

VIEW GALLERY - 12 IMAGES

The new Battlefield had some major leaks last week with purported screenshots from the upcoming Battlefield trailer, and then a video was dumped onto the internet but I'm not going to post it here for obvious reasons (and it's been taken down in multiple places at the time of writing).

So let's dive right into what we know so far based on what EA itself has said, Battlefield leaker Tom "one-man-marketing-team-for-Battlefield" Henderson, and everything in between.

Which platforms is the new Battlefield on ? EA will be releasing the core Battlefield game on PC, next-gen and current-gen consoles. There will also be an all-new Battlefield game coming to smartphones and tablets in 2022.

Wait, Battlefield is coming to smartphones and tablets ?! Yeah, EA confirmed that it is working with Industrial Toys on "developing a completely new Battlefield game bringing all-out warfare to smartphones and tablets in 2022".

When is the official reveal for Battlefield ? The very latest rumors indicate this will happen on June 8, which is a little under two weeks from now.

When will the new Battlefield be released? There's no release date for Battlefield just yet, but rumor has it that the game could launch out of nowhere like EA did with Apex Legends. Apex turned into a billion-dollar franchise and is a free-to-play mega-success. If it does drop out of nowhere, we could be playing the new Battlefield next month, in June 2021.

Could the new Battlefield be free-to-play ? Yes, and I really think it should be. EA has found major success in F2P with Apex Legends, and could do the same with the new Battlefield. It would be a major change for EA to have a gigantic franchise like Battlefield, and make it a F2P title. Call of Whoody?

When and where is the new Battlefield set ? According to the leaks over the last few months, mostly stemming from Tom Henderson, we're hearing that Battlefield is set somewhere around 2025. We will have the game letting you "choose your own path" where you "recruit" a team of specialists in the single-player campaign while that 2025 military world and current and some future weapons carries over into the multiplayer.

The next-gen Frostbite engine : I'm expecting big things from EA DICE's new Frostbite engine, as it is showcased to its best in Battlefield games. We haven't had a major upgrade in the Frostbite engine in a while, so it will be nice to see what DICE has been cooking in the R&D labs.

Full next-gen destruction technology: Now this is the #1 thing I'm looking forward to -- industry-leading physical destruction. Battlefield: Bad Company 2 had fantastic environmental destruction, as did Battlefield 4... but since then it has been not even lacklustre but pathetic. DICE, I'm expecting big things with destruction in the new Battlefield.

Dynamic weather : We've already had glimpses of storms in-game with previous Battlefield titles, but things are going to another level with rumored the dynamic weather being a "big part of the game" says Henderson. EA CEO Andrew Wilson said that the new Battlefield "full advantage of the power of next-generation platforms to bring massive immersive battles to life with more players than ever before. Featuring maps with unprecedented scale, the next edition of Battlefield takes all the destruction, player agency, vehicle and weapon combat that the franchise is known for and elevate it to another level".

Only in Battlefield : The game will have polished next-gen graphics, more players on the Battlefield than ever before, dynamic weather, next-gen destruction physics, and a billion-and-one other things will create the next wave of "only in Battlefield" moments and I can't wait (do not disappoint me, EA + DICE).

What about Battle Royale ? We should expect some battle royale element to Battlefield, like Call of Duty: Warzone which is a phenomenally successful free-to-play battle royale hit. EA has to compete with Activision in the flagship first-person shooter + battle royale game with the new Battlefield.

Robotic dogs (of course): I mean, do I need to say more? Give me robotic dogs that I can use in the Battlefield, and give them to me now!

We are also not far from the reveal of the game, which should be any day now -- with recent news seeing EA announce the new Battlefield game coming to PC and next-gen consoles as well as a "jaw-dropping experience" for the new Battlefield for smartphones and tablets coming in 2022.