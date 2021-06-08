All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Huge internet outage: Reddit, Twitch, Spotify, Amazon are all down

Reddit, The New York Times, The Guardian, BBC, Twitch, and a bunch of other websites and services are offline... major outages.

Published Tue, Jun 8 2021 5:27 AM CDT
I was sitting with my daughters and trying to put on some music to help them sleep right now on Spotify, and couldn't access it -- further checking, a ton of internet services, sites, and everything in between are down right now.

Reddit, Twitch, Amazon, PayPal, The Guardian, The New York Times, BBC, and many others are impossible to visit right now -- if you can visit them at all. No one knows why they're all down, but Anonymous did threaten SpaceX and Tesla boss Elon Musk... China is pissed about cryptocurrencies, the US is worried about a cyberattack on the US electric grid... I mean, pick a reason out of a hat.

I don't think it's a coincidence, but this is breaking -- as more happens, I'll update this post. For now, it appears to be slamming everything right now -- I can't connect to Blizzard.net and play Call of Duty: Warzone right now... sigh.

