iPhone 12 + MagSafe can cause serious health issues for certain people

A new study has found evidence that suggests Apple's MagSafe wireless technology could be dangerous to some users.

The new study was published in the American Heart Association Journal explored the dangers of magnet wireless charging interacting with someone who has cardiac implantable electronic devices (CIED).

The researchers wrote, "Magnet wireless charging is being utilized increasingly in current-generation smartphones. Apple's MagSafe is a proprietary wireless charging technology with an array of magnets that has the capacity to generate magnet field strength >50 gauss (G). We hypothesize that there is clinically significant magnet interference caused by Apple's MagSafe technology on cardiac implantable electronic devices (CIED)."

The researchers found that magnet reversion mode may be triggered if a user placed an iPhone 12 with MagSafe attached directly on the skin that's over the implanted cardiac device. This interaction "has the potential to inhibit life-saving therapies. Select devices from all three major device companies were found to have magnetic susceptibility."

"Though all iPhone 12 models contain more magnets than prior iPhone models, they're not expected to pose a greater risk of magnetic interference to medical devices than prior iPhone models.

Medical devices such as implanted pacemakers and defibrillators might contain sensors that respond to magnets and radios when in close contact. To avoid any potential interactions with these devices, keep your iPhone and MagSafe accessories a safe distance away from your device (more than 6 inches / 15 cm apart or more than 12 inches / 30 cm apart if wirelessly charging). But consult with your physician and your device manufacturer for specific guidelines."

After gathering the results from the study, the researchers concluded that people who have pacemakers should seek medical advice from their physician before purchasing a device that uses MagSafe technology. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.