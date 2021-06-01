All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Elon MuskStarfieldRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

46 million Americans or 22% of US adults likely own Bitcoin

A new survey has found that more than 46 million Americans, or 22% of the adult US population, own some amount of Bitcoin.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Jun 1 2021 7:31 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A new survey has been published that explores how much cryptocurrency has been adopted throughout the United States.

46 million Americans or 22% of US adults likely own Bitcoin 01 | TweakTown.com

The survey comes from NYDIG, which is a technology and financial services firm dedicated to Bitcoin. NYDIG has conducted a survey, and according to its results, more than 46 million Americans have purchased Bitcoin. The average quantity across all US Bitcoin holders was not found, but the survey does state that "more than 22% of adults over the age of 18" are holding Bitcoin.

The survey also explored other aspects of cryptocurrency and Bitcoin, such as "As a Bitcoin holder, would you move your Bitcoin to your bank if they had secure Bitcoin storage?" Results were 80% of survey participants sayings "Yes", and 19% saying "No". To read some more news on Bitcoin, check out this link here. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out the survey for yourself here.

Buy at Amazon

Bitcoin Commemorative Coin 24K Gold Plated BTC Limited Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$4.99
$5.30$6.25$6.49
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/1/2021 at 2:38 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:nydig.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.