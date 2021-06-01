46 million Americans or 22% of US adults likely own Bitcoin

A new survey has found that more than 46 million Americans, or 22% of the adult US population, own some amount of Bitcoin.

A new survey has been published that explores how much cryptocurrency has been adopted throughout the United States.

The survey comes from NYDIG, which is a technology and financial services firm dedicated to Bitcoin. NYDIG has conducted a survey, and according to its results, more than 46 million Americans have purchased Bitcoin. The average quantity across all US Bitcoin holders was not found, but the survey does state that "more than 22% of adults over the age of 18" are holding Bitcoin.

The survey also explored other aspects of cryptocurrency and Bitcoin, such as "As a Bitcoin holder, would you move your Bitcoin to your bank if they had secure Bitcoin storage?" Results were 80% of survey participants sayings "Yes", and 19% saying "No". To read some more news on Bitcoin, check out this link here. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out the survey for yourself here.