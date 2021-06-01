All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk pays out the cost of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin lunar lander

Elon Musk has publicly poked some fun at the cost of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin lunar lander for NASA's coming Artemis program.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Jun 1 2021 5:31 AM CDT
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has poked some fun at Jeff Bezos' space exploration company Blue Origin.

For those that aren't caught up with the story, NASA awarded Musk's SpaceX with a $3 billion contract to construct a lunar lander for NASA's Artemis program. Bezos' Blue Origin has contested the decision by NASA by submitting a protest to the U.S Government Accountability Office (GAO) that requests NASA to select a second company to build a lunar lander.

NASA has revealed its reasoning for selecting SpaceX for the award, stating, "SpaceX's Total Evaluated Price of $2,941,394,557 was the lowest among the offerors by a wide margin. Blue Origin's Total Evaluated Price was significantly higher than this, followed by Dynetics' Total Evaluated Price, which was significantly higher than Blue Origin's."

Now, Blue Origin has fired back with new tweets posted to its official Twitter account yesterday. Here's what Blue Origin said, "The Human Landing System program needs competition, not the delay of starting over. The National Team has an open architecture, deep experience, massive self-funded investments and a safe, low-risk design to return to the Moon. Let's go. #Artemis"

In response to the above tweet from Blue Origin, Musk said, "For the low, low price of ... ?".

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

