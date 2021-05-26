All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Bernie Sanders blocks Jeff Bezos from $10 billion in NASA funding

Bernie Sanders is attempting to stop NASA from giving $10 billion in funding to Jeff Bezos' space exploration company Blue Origin.

Published Wed, May 26 2021 5:31 AM CDT
Bernie Sanders is coming between NASA funding and Jeff Bezos' space exploration company Blue Origin.

In April this year, the Endless Frontier Act was created with the main objective being to keep the US space program competitive with other countries around the world. On Monday, Sanders submitted an amendment to the act that states its purpose is to "eliminate the multi-billion dollar Bezos Bailout."

The "Bezos Bailout" is referencing an amendment submitted by Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell, which asked NASA for an additional $10 billion in funding and instructed NASA to select a second company to construct a moon lander for the coming Project Artemis lunar landing missions. Both amendments come after Elon Musk's SpaceX won the original $2.9 billion NASA contract to construct moon landers that will carry astronauts to the moon.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com.au

