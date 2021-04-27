Elon Musk mocks Jeff Bezos by saying he 'can't get it up (to orbit)'

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has poked some fun on Twitter at Amazon's CEO Jeff Bezos, saying he 'can't get it up (to orbit) lol'.

Jeff Bezos owns the aerospace firm Blue Origin and is currently challenging NASA decision to give Elon Musk's SpaceX a high-dollar contract to design a moon lander for NASA.

Now, SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, has taken to Twitter to poke some friendly fun at Amazon's head by replying to a New York Times report that stated Blue Origin had filed an official complaint with NASA over its decision to give SpaceX a $2.9 billion contract to build a moon lander.

Musk wrote on Twitter, ""Can't get it up (to orbit) lol", and then replied a second time with some play-on-words on Blue Origin's name, renaming the company to "blue balls" with a quick edit to an image. As you can probably imagine, the tweet garnered a lot of attention by Twitter users, which then led into a slew of more people mocking Blue Origin, some even pointing out that Blue Origin and Amazon do have "balls" - see below. For more information on this story, check out this link here.