All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Elon Musk mocks Jeff Bezos by saying he 'can't get it up (to orbit)'

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has poked some fun on Twitter at Amazon's CEO Jeff Bezos, saying he 'can't get it up (to orbit) lol'.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Apr 27 2021 7:31 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Jeff Bezos owns the aerospace firm Blue Origin and is currently challenging NASA decision to give Elon Musk's SpaceX a high-dollar contract to design a moon lander for NASA.

Now, SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, has taken to Twitter to poke some friendly fun at Amazon's head by replying to a New York Times report that stated Blue Origin had filed an official complaint with NASA over its decision to give SpaceX a $2.9 billion contract to build a moon lander.

Musk wrote on Twitter, ""Can't get it up (to orbit) lol", and then replied a second time with some play-on-words on Blue Origin's name, renaming the company to "blue balls" with a quick edit to an image. As you can probably imagine, the tweet garnered a lot of attention by Twitter users, which then led into a slew of more people mocking Blue Origin, some even pointing out that Blue Origin and Amazon do have "balls" - see below. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Elon Musk mocks Jeff Bezos by saying he 'can't get it up (to orbit)' 02 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Hannah Linen Face Mask - 50 PCS Disposable Masks (QUN)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.95
$10.95$10.95$10.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/27/2021 at 2:14 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:rt.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.