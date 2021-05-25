All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Carve Snowboarding is coming to Quest this week

The creator of 1080 Snowboarding is back again and this time they're going VR. Carve Snowboarding is coming to Quest this week.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Tue, May 25 2021 11:33 PM CDT
Get ready to hit the virtual slopes. Carve Snowboarding debuts this Thursday on Oculus Quest.

Chuhai Labs today confirmed that Carve Snowboarding is coming out this week. The indie developer announced on Twitter that the game would be available on Thursday, May 27.

Carve Snowboarding is Chuhai Labs debut VR game but the team behind Carve Snowboarding is no stranger to delivering games. The creator of 1080 Snowboarding for the Nintendo 64 is the CEO of Chuhai Labs (and he just did an AMA on Reddit), which means there are few studios with the know-how to build this game.

We don't yet know much about the gameplay in Carve, but the fact that its roots go back to 1080 snowboarding, you can bet there will be a big emphasis on tricks and lots of wild downhill courses to master. It's unclear how the game mechanics would work for a VR snowboarding game, but we're excited to find out!

Carve Snowboarding will be available for Oculus Quest at 10 am PT on May 27. The game is priced at $19.99.

Kevin joined the TweakTown team in 2020 and has since kept us informed daily on the latest news. Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

