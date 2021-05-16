Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Tons of screenshots, videos and more

Square Enix releases a ton of new screenshots for Final Fantasy XIV's big new Endwalker expansion showing new areas, jobs, more.

Across the last 8 years Square Enix has been weaving an epic tale of magic, goddesses, and machina; FFXIV's new Endwalker expansion puts an end to this saga.

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker marks the epic conclusion to the Hydaelyn-Zodiark storyline that started in 2013. The expansion brings a host of new content including major arc developments and a climactic conclusion on the surface of the moon, alongside a myriad of new updates, content, and features.

Endwalker brings two new job classes: The healing Sage and the scythe-wielding DPS job class Reaper, as well as a bunch of new areas like the Mare Lamentorum on the surface of the moon and a new beautiful, Greek-inspired city of Old Sharlayan. Endwalker will also take us to the capital city of Garlemald to face the cold, calculating Garlean Empire.

Below we've compiled a huge list of screenshots, videos, and other details for Endwalker.

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker releases November 23, 2021 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker info:

New Job: Reaper (DPS) and Sage (Healer)

New Playable Race: Male Viera

New City: Old Sharlayan

Travel to Expansive New Areas: Labyrinthos and Mare Lamentorum

New Tribes to Encounter: Loporrits

New Threats to Overcome: The Magus Sisters

New Alliance Raid Series: "Myths of the Realm"

A New Data Center: Oceania

New Island Sanctuary system lets players create their own island getaways

Level cap boosted to 90

New PVP battle system

New Area - Imperial Capital of Garlemald

New City - Old Sharlayan

New Playable Race - Male Viera

New Job - Reaper

New Field Area - Labyrinthos

New Area - Thavnair

