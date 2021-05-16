All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Tons of screenshots, videos and more

Square Enix releases a ton of new screenshots for Final Fantasy XIV's big new Endwalker expansion showing new areas, jobs, more.

Published Sun, May 16 2021 11:20 AM CDT
Across the last 8 years Square Enix has been weaving an epic tale of magic, goddesses, and machina; FFXIV's new Endwalker expansion puts an end to this saga.

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Tons of screenshots, videos and more 041 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 43 IMAGES

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker marks the epic conclusion to the Hydaelyn-Zodiark storyline that started in 2013. The expansion brings a host of new content including major arc developments and a climactic conclusion on the surface of the moon, alongside a myriad of new updates, content, and features.

Endwalker brings two new job classes: The healing Sage and the scythe-wielding DPS job class Reaper, as well as a bunch of new areas like the Mare Lamentorum on the surface of the moon and a new beautiful, Greek-inspired city of Old Sharlayan. Endwalker will also take us to the capital city of Garlemald to face the cold, calculating Garlean Empire.

Below we've compiled a huge list of screenshots, videos, and other details for Endwalker.

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker releases November 23, 2021 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker info:

  • New Job: Reaper (DPS) and Sage (Healer)
  • New Playable Race: Male Viera
  • New City: Old Sharlayan
  • Travel to Expansive New Areas: Labyrinthos and Mare Lamentorum
  • New Tribes to Encounter: Loporrits
  • New Threats to Overcome: The Magus Sisters
  • New Alliance Raid Series: "Myths of the Realm"
  • A New Data Center: Oceania
  • New Island Sanctuary system lets players create their own island getaways
  • Level cap boosted to 90
  • New PVP battle system

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Cinematic Trailer

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Male Viera trailer

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Old Sharyalan reveal trailer

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker new area Labyrinthos footage

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker new area Mare Lamentorum (the moon) footage

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker new area Thavnair reveal footage

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker new town Radz-at-Han trailer

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Dungeon Crawl trailer

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker mount Arion

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker key art by Akihiko Yoshida

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Tons of screenshots, videos and more 042 | TweakTown.com

New Area - Imperial Capital of Garlemald

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Tons of screenshots, videos and more 021 | TweakTown.com
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Tons of screenshots, videos and more 022 | TweakTown.comFinal Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Tons of screenshots, videos and more 023 | TweakTown.com

New City - Old Sharlayan

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Tons of screenshots, videos and more 012 | TweakTown.com
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Tons of screenshots, videos and more 013 | TweakTown.comFinal Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Tons of screenshots, videos and more 014 | TweakTown.com

New Playable Race - Male Viera

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Tons of screenshots, videos and more 010 | TweakTown.comFinal Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Tons of screenshots, videos and more 011 | TweakTown.com

New Job - Reaper

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Tons of screenshots, videos and more 008 | TweakTown.comFinal Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Tons of screenshots, videos and more 009 | TweakTown.com

New Field Area - Labyrinthos

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Tons of screenshots, videos and more 015 | TweakTown.com
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Tons of screenshots, videos and more 016 | TweakTown.comFinal Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Tons of screenshots, videos and more 017 | TweakTown.com

New Area - Thavnair

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Tons of screenshots, videos and more 018 | TweakTown.com
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Tons of screenshots, videos and more 019 | TweakTown.comFinal Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Tons of screenshots, videos and more 020 | TweakTown.com

Endwalker Cinematic Stills

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Tons of screenshots, videos and more 001 | TweakTown.com
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Tons of screenshots, videos and more 002 | TweakTown.com
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Tons of screenshots, videos and more 003 | TweakTown.com
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Tons of screenshots, videos and more 004 | TweakTown.com
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Tons of screenshots, videos and more 005 | TweakTown.com
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Tons of screenshots, videos and more 006 | TweakTown.com
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Tons of screenshots, videos and more 007 | TweakTown.com
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Tons of screenshots, videos and more 024 | TweakTown.com
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Tons of screenshots, videos and more 025 | TweakTown.com
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Tons of screenshots, videos and more 026 | TweakTown.com
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Tons of screenshots, videos and more 027 | TweakTown.com
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Tons of screenshots, videos and more 028 | TweakTown.com
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Tons of screenshots, videos and more 029 | TweakTown.com
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Tons of screenshots, videos and more 030 | TweakTown.com
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Tons of screenshots, videos and more 031 | TweakTown.com
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Tons of screenshots, videos and more 032 | TweakTown.com
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Tons of screenshots, videos and more 033 | TweakTown.com
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Tons of screenshots, videos and more 034 | TweakTown.com
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Tons of screenshots, videos and more 035 | TweakTown.com
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Tons of screenshots, videos and more 036 | TweakTown.com
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Tons of screenshots, videos and more 037 | TweakTown.com
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Tons of screenshots, videos and more 038 | TweakTown.com
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Tons of screenshots, videos and more 039 | TweakTown.com
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Tons of screenshots, videos and more 040 | TweakTown.com
Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

