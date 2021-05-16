Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: Tons of screenshots, videos and more
Square Enix releases a ton of new screenshots for Final Fantasy XIV's big new Endwalker expansion showing new areas, jobs, more.
Across the last 8 years Square Enix has been weaving an epic tale of magic, goddesses, and machina; FFXIV's new Endwalker expansion puts an end to this saga.
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker marks the epic conclusion to the Hydaelyn-Zodiark storyline that started in 2013. The expansion brings a host of new content including major arc developments and a climactic conclusion on the surface of the moon, alongside a myriad of new updates, content, and features.
Endwalker brings two new job classes: The healing Sage and the scythe-wielding DPS job class Reaper, as well as a bunch of new areas like the Mare Lamentorum on the surface of the moon and a new beautiful, Greek-inspired city of Old Sharlayan. Endwalker will also take us to the capital city of Garlemald to face the cold, calculating Garlean Empire.
Below we've compiled a huge list of screenshots, videos, and other details for Endwalker.
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker releases November 23, 2021 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker info:
- New Job: Reaper (DPS) and Sage (Healer)
- New Playable Race: Male Viera
- New City: Old Sharlayan
- Travel to Expansive New Areas: Labyrinthos and Mare Lamentorum
- New Tribes to Encounter: Loporrits
- New Threats to Overcome: The Magus Sisters
- New Alliance Raid Series: "Myths of the Realm"
- A New Data Center: Oceania
- New Island Sanctuary system lets players create their own island getaways
- Level cap boosted to 90
- New PVP battle system
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Cinematic Trailer
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Male Viera trailer
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Old Sharyalan reveal trailer
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker new area Labyrinthos footage
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker new area Mare Lamentorum (the moon) footage
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker new area Thavnair reveal footage
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker new town Radz-at-Han trailer
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Dungeon Crawl trailer
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker mount Arion
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker key art by Akihiko Yoshida
New Area - Imperial Capital of Garlemald
New City - Old Sharlayan
New Playable Race - Male Viera
New Job - Reaper
New Field Area - Labyrinthos
New Area - Thavnair
Endwalker Cinematic Stills
